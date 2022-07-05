Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

2 teens arrested after 16-year-old seriously injured in stabbing at B.C. high school

Surrey RCMP responded to the stabbing at Panorama Ridge Secondary School on Monday

Surrey RCMP say one person was hurt and two were arrested following a stabbing at a local high school Monday (July 4).

At 3:53 p.m., police were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” He was given first-aid treatment by officers on the scene and taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were found “nearby” and arrested by police.

Ghag said that initial indications are that “there was an altercation between the parties involves, who were known to each other, prior to the stabbing.”

Anyone with more information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

stabbingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Police Department to name, provide updates on officers wounded in B.C. bank shootout
Next story
UPDATE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Just Posted

Tyson Pietsch, rodeo announcer, credited the Williams Lake Stampede Association for its emergency evacuation plan during the shooting incident and evacuation Sunday, July 3. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: ‘It was unreal’: Williams Lake Stampede Association rodeo announcer on July 3 shooting, evacuation

Court Smith, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, was one of the many volunteers still helping out on July 4 at the grounds after RCMP secured the scene of a shooting which abruptly ended the final moments of the Williams Lake Stampede on July 3. (Black Press Media video screenshot)
Williams Lake Stampede directors help vendors sidelined by crime scene investigation

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

Spectators evacuate the grandstand after a shooting incident occurred in the trade fair area, behind the grandstand, at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Have you been impacted by shooting incident at the Williams Lake Stampede?