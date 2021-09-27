RCMP respond to two suspected opioid overdoses in one day in Williams Lake

In both cases, police officers were instrumental in providing assistance

Overdoes are up in Williams Lake. (Black Press Media files)

Front line police officers responded to two separate incidents of suspected drug overdoses in Williams Lake on Friday, Sept. 24.

Around 12 p.m. an individual attended the RCMP detachment believing they had overdosed, and was transported to hospital by a police officer.

Two hours later, police were called to Boitanio Park for another suspected overdose, which lead to a police officer administering Naloxone to that individual.

“Thankfully, this day, both individuals survived,” said Cpl Brett Squire, Williams Lake RCMP Media Relations Officer. “The Williams Lake RCMP supports all efforts to ensure that an overdose emergency is dealt with as a health/medical emergency.”

Squire said given that police are often first on the scene of a suspected overdose, Williams Lake officers are equipped with Naloxone kits.

“Williams Lake RCMP officers have administered Naloxone to ten individuals in 2021, and each instance is a life potentially saved.”

Individuals using opioids are encouraged to use as safely as possible;

Know the signs of an overdose and how to respond.

If you suspect an overdose, call 911.

Never use alone, if you overdose you want someone to help.

Carry an overdose rescue kit. (Naloxone.)

