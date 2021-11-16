RCMP request public’s help to locate woman believed to be in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen downtown Nov. 7, 2021.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Williams Lake RCMP were called to a report of a verbal altercation at a restaurant on Oliver Street where it was reported that two people were having an argument. Police located and spoke with one of the persons involved, however, the other person had left the area before police arrived.

“Samantha Godwin was last seen leaving the area on a bicycle. Samantha lives a high risk lifestyle and police wish to confirm her wellbeing,” noted an RCMP news release. “Police believe she is in the Williams Lake area.”

Samantha Godwin is described as: Indigenous female, 41 years old, 5’ 8 (173 cms), 161 lbs (73 kgs), medium build, blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Samantha Godwin, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

RCMP