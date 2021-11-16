Police are asking the public to help them find Samantha Godwin. (RCMP handout)

RCMP request public’s help to locate woman believed to be in Williams Lake

Samantha Godwin was last seen Nov. 7

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen downtown Nov. 7, 2021.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Williams Lake RCMP were called to a report of a verbal altercation at a restaurant on Oliver Street where it was reported that two people were having an argument. Police located and spoke with one of the persons involved, however, the other person had left the area before police arrived.

“Samantha Godwin was last seen leaving the area on a bicycle. Samantha lives a high risk lifestyle and police wish to confirm her wellbeing,” noted an RCMP news release. “Police believe she is in the Williams Lake area.”

Samantha Godwin is described as: Indigenous female, 41 years old, 5’ 8 (173 cms), 161 lbs (73 kgs), medium build, blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Samantha Godwin, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP seeking wellness check on local missing woman
Next story
More reliable Vancouver Island highway options highlighted in latest flooding: traffic expert

Just Posted

The 100 Mile District General Hospital has taken two in-patients from Merritt. (File photo)
Merritt patients, long-term care residents transferred to 100 Mile, Williams Lake

The owner of Daily Stash Cannabis in Williams Lake is asking the city to lower business license fees for cannabis retail stores to be equal with what liquor retail establishments pay. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Update: Williams Lake eyes reducing $2,500 business license fee for cannabis retail outlets

Transport trucks continue to bide time adjacent to Manning Park Resort, halfway between Hope and Princeton, as Highway 3 remains closed Tuesday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)
Impacts of road closures being felt at Williams Lake grocery stores

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report