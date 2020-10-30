RCMP release more information on missing Prince George woman

Amber Weutz, 25, was last seen in the Canim and Mahood Lake area on Oct. 18

North District RCMP are urging the public’s assistance in locating Prince George resident Amber Weutz, 25, last seen Oct. 18 in the Canim Mahood Lake area east of 100 Mile House. (Photo submitted)

RCMP have released more information about Amber Weutz, last seen on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 18 in the Canim and Mahood Lake area about 30 kilometres north of 100 Mile House.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations, said Weutz is a Prince George resident known to frequent Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

She is described as Filipino and South Asian and is 25 years old.

Also known as Alexia Lynn and Destiny Fate, Weutz is five feet and five inches tall, approximately 45 kilograms with long dyed blonde hair, brown eyes and a slender build.

She was last seen wearing a red leather jacket, a dark hoodie, grey sweatpants and a black purse.

Saunderson said North District General Investigation Section has taken conduct of the investigation with the assistance of the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake RCMP.

Anyone with information on Weutz’s whereabouts is urged to contact local police or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Williams Lake RCMP concerned for missing woman’s well-being



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboomissing person