RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP recover body near Mahood Lake recreation trail

Search had been underway in the area for a missing Prince George woman.

Police have recovered a body near a popular recreation trail in Mahood Lake, where a search has been underway for a missing woman from Prince George.

The Coroner’s Service confirmed it is investigating the discovery of the remains but had not released the identity as of Wednesday morning.

RCMP members and South Cariboo Search and Rescue have been searching the area for Prince George woman Amber Weutz, last seen on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 18 in the Canim and Mahood Lake area, about 30 kilometres north of 100 Mile House.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations, said Weutz, 25, had been known to frequent Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Wuetz, also known as Alexia Lynn and Destiny Fate, was last seen wearing a red leather jacket, a dark hoodie, grey sweatpants and a black purse.

The North District General Investigation Section took over the investigation with the assistance of the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake RCMP.

Most Read