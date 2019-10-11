RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Police remain on scene of a tense situation at a remote cabin in Argenta, a small village two hours north of Nelson.

Kaslo RCMP said in a news release Friday that officers attended a rural property at about 7 p.m. Thursday to execute arrest warrants on an individual known to police.

When confronted the man fled from officers and retreated inside a nearby cabin.

Given the remote location, no other properties or members of the public have been required to be evacuated.

“The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, along with crisis negotiators have been deployed to the area and remain at the scene,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our efforts to negotiate a peaceful end and resolution continue at this time.”

For safety reasons RCMP ask the general public to avoid the area.

“The RCMP is requesting the public refrain from attending the area or broadcasting police movements or resources and their actions,” added O’Donaghey.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Travelogue series returns with tales from Nunavut and New York
Next story
Toosey family planning vigil for Sabrina Rosette

Just Posted

Toosey family planning vigil for Sabrina Rosette

No suspect charged yet in death of 33-year-old First Nations woman

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Application deadline for Chilcotin flood disaster financial assistance Oct. 16

Anyone who has not applied is encourage to contact the CRD recovery manager

Cycling club to celebrate Thanksgiving with first Turkey-duro

The event will be a low-key, enduro-style race utilizing new touch-less Sportident timing system

Travelogue series returns with tales from Nunavut and New York

Frances McCoubrey will be sharing her stories on Wednesday, Oct. 16

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angels ring

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Most Read