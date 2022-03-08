RCMP North District Emergency Response Team arrests man in Quesnel

Two officers walk back to their car. The RCMP North District Emergency Response Team truck was parked close to the buildings where the man was arrested. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The RCMP North District Emergency Response Team was on Allard Street in Quesnel, and arrested at least one person.

Robert Hendrikus Hovestad, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say the 33-year-old man initially refused to leave the residence he was staying at, but eventually surrendered without incident.

In January, Quesnel RCMP asked for the public’s help in locating Hovestad.

“We would like to thank all the members of the community for being vigilant in attempts to help locate this man and bring him safely into custody,” Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch said.

“The safety of the public remains our top priority.”

The large black tactical team truck was accompanied by officers carrying rifles and a police dog. A witness reported seeing smoke sent into the building.

The windows at the residence had holes in them, as officers patrolled the area after making the arrest.

