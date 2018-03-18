Close to 30 protestors were arrested at a Trans Mountain protest Saturday. (Rogue Collective photo)

RCMP move to arrest pipeline protesters at entrance to Trans Mountain work site

28 demonstrators began blocking the entrance to Kinder Morgan’s work site at about 10 a.m. Saturday

Authorities in British Columbia arrested anti-pipeline protesters Saturday afternoon on Burnaby Mountain, a first in a string of actions demonstrators said they have planned for the coming week.

Amina Moustaqim-Barrette, who spoke on behalf of a coalition of demonstrators under the banner Protect the Inlet, said each protester was ready to be arrested to send a clear message against Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

“The community isn’t going to lay down and just accept that this pipeline is going to be built,” she said. ”They’re going to show their opposition very loudly and very purposefully.”

Twenty-eight demonstrators began blocking the entrance to Kinder Morgan’s work site at about 10 a.m. PT Saturday. Four hours later, some of the protesters tied themselves to the gate using zip ties, Moustaqim-Barrette said.

Burnaby RCMP moved in soon after, reading out a B.C. Supreme Court injunction granted Thursday to Kinder Morgan, she said. The injunction restricts protesters from entering within five metres of two terminal work sites.

Moustaqim-Barrette said five demonstrators had been arrested by Saturday afternoon and the remainder were waiting to be arrested, in what she described as a “very peaceful” demonstration.

“Everyone was very aware of the situation, of the possibility of arrest. And everyone was given the chance at any time during the day to leave that zone and not be arrested,” said Moustaqim-Barrette, who is also communications co-ordinator for environmental organization 350.org.

She said there are similar actions planned for each day starting Monday, which will involve Indigenous leaders, politicians, celebrities and grassroots volunteers.

Officials with Burnaby RCMP were not immediately available for comment Saturday afternoon, but the police service said Friday they wanted to remind the public that they are not an interested party in the pipeline debate and are there to ensure everyone’s safety.

Canada’s natural resources minister Jim Carr said Thursday that Ottawa is determined to see the Trans Mountain pipeline expanded, despite an interprovincial dispute on whether the project should go ahead.

Alberta and B.C. have been locked in a battle over the future of Kinder Morgan Canada’s $7.4-billion plan to triple capacity of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which runs from Edmonton to Burnaby.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Inspections, training needed to prevent repeat of Fernie ammonia leak across B.C.

Just Posted

Photos: Women’s Spirituality Circle celebrates healing after wildfires

Gathering draws women of all ages from many backgrounds to come together and “rise from the ashes”

Williams Lake’s anual Irish Pub Bonspiel finals tomorrow

Curling Club hosts season’s final bonspiel

Cariboo Rotary clubs receive $64,000 for wildfire recovery projects

Donations from across country result in $16,000 per club for wildfire prevention and recovery

Future emergency preparedness key cornerstone of CRD wildfire report

Treat locals as assets, not liabilities, among recommendations

Northern B.C. communities offer affordable home ownership, states report

Communities of 100 Mile House and Williams Lake less affordable in 2017 than previous year

Therapy dog newest member of Victim Services

Puppy supports victims of crime in Williams Lake

Inspections, training needed to prevent repeat of Fernie ammonia leak across B.C.

Ammonia is inherently dangerous and should be not used in skating and curling rinks, says one expert

RCMP move to arrest pipeline protesters at entrance to Trans Mountain work site

28 demonstrators began blocking the entrance to Kinder Morgan’s work site at about 10 a.m. Saturday

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Canucks snap scoreless streak but fall short in 5-3 loss to Sharks

Swiss forward Timo Meier nets two, including the game-winner, to lead San Jose

Northwest B.C. pellet plant to provide energy to Asia

Pinnalce Renewable Holdings and West Fraser Timber approve construction of plant in Smithers.

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Most Read