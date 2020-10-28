RCMP looking to locate two suspects on outstanding warrants

If you have any information contact the Williams Lake RCMP

Donovan Boyd (left) and Kurtis Billy are wanted on outstanding warrants, RCMP said. (Photos submitted)

The Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance locating two suspects.

Kurtis Justin Billy is wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breach of release order.

RCMP is also looking to locate Donovan Darwin Boyd, who is wanted for a warrant for review of sentence.

Billy is described as an Indigenous male, 33 years old, five-foot-seven and 161 pounds with short, dark hair.

Boyd is also described as an Indigenous male, 24 years old, six feet tall and 150 pounds with short, dark hair.

If you have any information contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers. If you wish to remain anonymous call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.bccrimestoppers.com.

