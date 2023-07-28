Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP looking into whether nearby car fire related to shooting in Richmond

Officers found a critically injured man on the street, nearby car fire 10 minutes later

A shooting in Richmond, B.C. has left one man dead, and police are investigating whether a nearby car fire is related to the case.

Richmond RCMP were called to Milner Road at Blundell Road at 5:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a critically injured man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, authorities discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames several blocks away on Blundell Road.

Police are working to determine if the vehicle is associated with the shooting.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken control of the case, and is asking anyone who may have been in the area between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to please contact police.

READ ALSO: ZYTARUK: Surrey’s fatal shootings resemble a movie loop

HomicideShooting

Previous story
Researcher interviews Cariboo-Chilcotin residents on weather-related emergencies
Next story
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA creates petition addressing seniors poverty in B.C.

Just Posted

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson has created a petition calling for increased financial supports for seniors living below the poverty line in B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA creates petition addressing seniors poverty in B.C.

The weather was perfect for the 2023 BC Provincial Seniors Men’s Golf Championship held July 25 through 27 at the Williams Lake Golf & Tennis Club. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Pinette wins BC Seniors Men’s Golf Championship in Williams Lake

David Champagne is a PhD candidate with UBC's department of Sociology and is doing research in the Cariboo interviewing volunteers regarding the impacts of weather-related emergencies in rural areas. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Researcher interviews Cariboo-Chilcotin residents on weather-related emergencies

Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Williams Lake RCMP officer facing criminal charges from on-duty incident