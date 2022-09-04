Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Damien and Myles Sanderson are considered armed and dangerous

RCMP say 10 people have died and 15 have been sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan.

They say they are looking for two suspects — Damien and Myles Sanderson — who are considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says the dead and injured were found in 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

She says the injured have been taken to various hospitals, and there may be other victims who went to hospitals on their own.

She says some people were targeted and others were attacked at random.

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” she said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal stabbingSaskatchewan

Previous story
‘Last possible second’: B.C. filmmaker racing to preserve remaining WWII veterans’ stories
Next story
B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

Just Posted

The Horsefly Fall Fair was a success, although organizers said the number of entrants were down compared to 2019. (Photo submitted)
Horsefly Fall Fair winners announced

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for the Cariboo Saturday, Sept. 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Cariboo region

Former medical staff members Dr. Noel Donnelly, left, and nurses Muriel McFaddin and Jean Bishopp cut the cake during a 60th anniversary celebration of Cariboo Memorial Hospital held Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the hospital cafeteria. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital celebrates 60th anniversary with tea

The screening of Pure Grit takes place in Williams Lake on Thursday, Sept. 8th at the Paradise Cinemas. (Mongrel Media image)
Williams Lake Film Club to screen documentary Pure Grit