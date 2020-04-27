The Quesnel RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old Kelly Gerk, who is wanted on two warrants after he left a treatment centre in Logan Lake on April 21. (Photo submitted by Quesnel RCMP)

RCMP looking for Quesnel man, who is awaiting trial for serious assault

Police say Kelly Gerk may be in the Quesnel or Prince George area after leaving treatment centre

The Quesnel RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Kelly Gerk, who is wanted on two warrants after he left a treatment centre in Logan Lake last week.

Gerk, 20, left the treatment centre on Tuesday, April 21 with two other males and is on the run from police, according to a news release from the Quesnel RCMP.

Gerk was awaiting trial for an aggravated assault that occurred in Quesnel on April 12, 2019.

Police describe Gerk as five-foot-eight and 160 pounds with a medium build. He is Caucasian, has short brown hair and has brown eyes; police say he wears glasses at times.

The Quesnel RCMP believe Gerk may be in the Quesnel or Prince George area, and they ask anyone with information that will help locate Gerk to call their local RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The Quesnel RCMP Detachment can be reached at 250-992-9211.

Updated: Suspect in court today for early morning assault in Quesnel last week


RCMP

