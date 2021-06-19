RCMP looking for missing woman between 100 Mile House and Williams Lake

Jenna Harvey was last heard from a week ago and claimed to be hitchhiking north

100 Mile House RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 29-year-old woman.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said Jenna Harvey was reported missing at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, after she failed to return home. She was last heard from a week earlier, on June 12, when she talked with a friend from Williams Lake. Harvey had claimed to be in 100 Mile House, hitchhiking north to Williams Lake. She has not been heard from since.

She is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-five inches tall and 126 pounds, with a light build. She has shoulder-length dirty blonde hair.

“The 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment requests that anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Jenna Harvey to please contact the nearest RCMP Detachment or policing service immediately,” McKinnon said.

The RCMP can be reached at 250-395-2456 in 100 Mile House or 250-392-6211 in Williams Lake.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile Housemissing personRCMPWilliams Lake