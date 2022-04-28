RCMP looking for missing 100 Mile woman

Caili Rae Hendley was last seen on April 21 in Kamloops

100 Mile House RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a local woman.

Sgt. Brad Mckinnon said Caili Rae Hendley was reported missing by her family after she was last seen on April 21 in the Kamloops area. She is believed to be frequenting Tranquille Road.

Hendley is a 33 years old, 5’6 180-pound, Caucasian female with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has piercings in her ears, lips and nose and has a flower tattoo on her collar bone.

McKinnon asks anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to call 250-395-2456 or their local police department.



