Caili Rae Hendley has been reported missing. (Photo submitted)

Caili Rae Hendley has been reported missing. (Photo submitted)

RCMP looking for missing 100 Mile woman

Caili Rae Hendley was last seen on April 21 in Kamloops

100 Mile House RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a local woman.

Sgt. Brad Mckinnon said Caili Rae Hendley was reported missing by her family after she was last seen on April 21 in the Kamloops area. She is believed to be frequenting Tranquille Road.

Hendley is a 33 years old, 5’6 180-pound, Caucasian female with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has piercings in her ears, lips and nose and has a flower tattoo on her collar bone.

McKinnon asks anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to call 250-395-2456 or their local police department.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Gelatin could hold the key to developing electronic ‘smart skins’: UBC study
Next story
Tragedy remembered at Day of Mourning ceremony in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Sunnie Dickinson is a victim services worker at Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Assisting victims of violence focus of Cariboo Friendship Society workshop

Williams Lake city councillor Ivan Bonnell, from left, Latisha Kirechuk, safety cochair for West Fraser Plywood, and Allen Kirechuk with West Fraser Plywood were at the Day of Mourning ceremony at city hall in Williams Lake on April 28. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tragedy remembered at Day of Mourning ceremony in Williams Lake

Rajinder Kaur Johal is all smiles celebrating Vaisakhi Day Saturday, April 23. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Residents enjoy Vaisakhi celebrations in Williams Lake

Caili Rae Hendley has been reported missing. (Photo submitted)
RCMP looking for missing 100 Mile woman