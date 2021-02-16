The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Grand Boulevard in Valleyview were closed for several hours after a fatal crash on Feb. 15, 2021, due to a fatal accident. (THE BMJW/Twitter)

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Grand Boulevard in Valleyview were closed for several hours after a fatal crash on Feb. 15, 2021, due to a fatal accident. (THE BMJW/Twitter)

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage after two dead in highway crash near Kamloops

Police are still investigating, but weather is believed to be a factor in the crash

  • Feb. 16, 2021 8:15 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Highway 1 in Valleyview has reopened following an accident on Monday morning (Feb. 15) that claimed the lives of two people and sent two others to hospital.

As of 3:30 p.m., all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the highway at the east end of Valleyview have started to reopen.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Grand Boulevard occurred just before 10 a.m. and involved a jack-knifed semi-trailer.

“When police arrived on scene, they observed a green Toyota 4Runner in the eastbound ditch and a jack-knifed semi-trailer further down the highway,” Evelyn said. ‘Two of the Toyota’s four occupants were deceased when police arrived. The other two were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.”

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of the highway were closed from Grand Boulevard near Holman Road.

Evelyn said police are still investigating, but weather is believed to be a factor in the crash. It has been lightly snowing in Kamloops all morning.

Anyone with dash camera footage featuring the Toyota 4Runner during or near the time of the crash is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-4830.

READ MORE: Two die in Highway 1 crash near Kamloops

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

car crashKamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill
Next story
On-reserve housing conditions challenge First Nations’ fight against COVID-19

Just Posted

Housing has been one of three factors impacting controlling the spread of COVID-19, said Tl’azt’en Nation councilor Leslie Aslin. “What I’d like to see happen is to get these proper homes built on-reserve and not just thrown up for once and say there you go. (Leslie Aslin photo)
On-reserve housing conditions challenge First Nations’ fight against COVID-19

People really need to learn and not be quick to judge First Nations reserves: First Nation councillor

Williams Lake is receiving $750,000 from the provincial government’s provincial emergency preparedness funding for flood mitigation work in the river valley. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake nets $750,000 from province for river valley flood mitigation

The provincial government announced the funding going to four B.C. communities

Forestry Ink columnist Jim Hilton. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Carefully consider source when searching for online info

Jae Rhim Lee described her mushroom burial suit which she hoped to prove capable of gobbling toxins

Downtown Williams Lake BIA is offering two free virtual workshops for local businesses. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Downtown Williams Lake BIA offering two free workshops on effective strategies, expanding opportunities

Facilitator John Zubak will share tips and techniques

LETTER: School District 27 bus policy change very disappointing

Policy change disappointing

D’Arcy McDonald, Senior Vice President of Deposits, Investments & Payments at Scotiabank, is pictured in a handout photo. McDonald advises people who’ve been asked to repay CERB to take their time and explore their options moving forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Scotiabank, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say

Experts hope there will be leniency on a case-by-case basis

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Rifles are shown locked up in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Bill also proposes a buyback of recently banned firearms the government considers assault-style weapon

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Grand Boulevard in Valleyview were closed for several hours after a fatal crash on Feb. 15, 2021, due to a fatal accident. (THE BMJW/Twitter)
RCMP looking for dash-cam footage after two dead in highway crash near Kamloops

Police are still investigating, but weather is believed to be a factor in the crash

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. An Avalanche Canada snow expert says a recent cold snap followed by snowfall in British Columbia’s south coastal region has resulted in unusual and tricky conditions in mountain areas frequented by back country enthusiasts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler-area avalanche conditions ‘tricky,’ says expert after two recent deaths

Cold weather and snow created a snow pack with an upper layer similar to a sugar crust that breaks off easily

Most Read