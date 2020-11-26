RCMP Joint Force Operation targets ‘priority offenders and prohibited drivers’ in 100 Mile area

Officers from 100 Mile House and Williams Lake were involved in this roving operation

Members of the 100 Mile RCMP cracked down on prohibited drivers on Wednesday, Nov. 25 along with the Williams Lake RCMP. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A joint force law enforcement operation, targeting “priority offenders and prohibited drivers” was held in the 100 Mile House area Wednesday.

This operation, which generated several files from multiple locations throughout the region, was conducted by the 100 Mile House RCMP, RCMP Traffic Services, local BC conservation officers, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) and the RCMP Regional Crime Reduction Unit, based out of Williams Lake.

Excessive speed events, impaired driving and illegal tobacco seizures were among the files that resulted from the vehicle stops, resulting in criminal/ provincial charges against several individuals, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said. The 100 Mile House RCMP remains committed to preventing these events in order to reduce crime in our area, he added.

If anyone has information that will assist the investigation, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if you wish to provide information anonymously.

100 Mile HouseWilliams Lake