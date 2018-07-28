RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Stanely Stump Jr.

Alexis Creek RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Stanley Stump Jr.

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance locating Stanley Stump Jr.

Alexis Creek RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Stanley Stump Jr.

RCMP said on Thursday, July 26 Stump Jr. failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver and, as a result, a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Stump Jr., who is unlawfully at large.

Stump Jr. is 46 years old, five-foot-eight and 232 pounds with brown eyes and long grey-black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Alexis Creek RCMP detachment at 250-394-4211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for Stanely Stump Jr.

Alexis Creek RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Stanley Stump Jr.

