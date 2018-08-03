1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a targeted homicide in Terrace.

A 59-year old woman was found deceased inside a townhouse complex on the 4500-block of Scott Avenue on Thursday afternoon. A 30-year old woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

RCMP were called to the residence just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 to reports of a woman screaming “Call 911!” outside. The 33-year old was suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all three women were known to each other and believe this to be an isolated incident.

According to Statistics Canada crime reports, this is the first homicide in Terrace since 2015.

The Terrace RCMP General Investigation Section is continuing to investigate, with support from the North District Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section.

More to come.



brittany@terracestandard.com

