File image

RCMP investigating suspicious death of man in Williams Lake

Police responded to a disturbance in the Glendale area early Saturday morning

One man is dead following a disturbance in the Glendale area of Williams Lake early Saturday morning (Sept. 16).

Williams Lake RCMP are currently investigating the death as suspicious and continue to collect evidence at the scene.

Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Second Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. where they located the man. Residents in the area said police were door knocking in the neighbourhood Saturday, looking for information.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene indicated criminality was involved and police are treating the incident as suspicious,” noted RCMP in a news release.

“While the investigation is still in its infancy, Williams RCMP is being supported by the North District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Section and are still collecting evidence at the scene.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Williams RCMP at 250-392-6211.

CrimeRCMPWilliams Lake

Love The Williams Lake Tribune?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy

Just Posted

File image
RCMP investigating suspicious death of man in Williams Lake

(CRD iimage)
Horn Lake area west of Williams Lake under evacuation order due to wildfire

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
Share the Road: Biking on Oliver Street in Williams Lake

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for Black Press Media. (File photo)
FOREST INK: Develop a national strategy to salvage wood burned in wildfires

Pop-up banner image