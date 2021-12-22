Williams Lake RCMP responded to a suspicious death at Esk’etemc on Monday, Dec. 20. (File image)

Man, 23, charged in death of woman, 19, at Esk’etemc near Williams Lake

One count of second degree murder has been approved against Waylon Darian Harry, 23

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a young woman in Esk’etemc, near Williams Lake, on Monday (Dec. 20).

Williams Lake RCMP and paramedics responded to reports of the death of a 19-year-old Indigenous woman in a home in the community, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Waylone Darian Harry, a 23-year-old Indigenous man, was arrested inside the residence and the scene was secured. The woman and man are believed to have been known to one another.

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit have been called to Williams Lake to take conduct of the investigation.

Harry has since been charged with second-degree murder.

“This is a tragic incident that should never have occurred,” said Insp. Lorne Wood of the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

Williams Lake RCMP units, including Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC RCMP ND MCU are in contact with the local First Nation government.

Harry has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court, via video conference, on Jan. 12, 2022.


