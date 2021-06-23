VIDEO: RCMP investigating suspicious death in downtown Quesnel Wednesday morning

The 200 block of Front Street in downtown Quesnel remained closed late Wednesday morning after a reported shooting claimed the life of a 46-year old man. (Karen Powell photo) Traffic is backed up along Kinchant avenue as cars are routed around the scene of a suspicious death. (Cassidy Dankochik photo)

Police have closed off Front Street in Quesnel as they investigate a suspicious death..

Quesnel RCMP were called to the 200 block of Front Street at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 23 for a report of shots fired and upon arrival located a 46-year old man in medical distress.

The man was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic is being redirected around Front Street, (Highway 97) detouring down Kinchant. The Riverwalk in downtown Quesnel is also blocked off by police.

Drive BC say the road between Nelson Street and Legion Drive is closed as a result of the incident.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

