Williams Lake RCMP continue to investigate a complaint of shots fire in the 4100 Mountain House Road area Friday, July 5. (Black Press Media file)

RCMP investigating shots fired complaint north of Williams Lake July 5

Two suspects were arrested, one has since died due to a pre-existing medical condition

Williams Lake RCMP continue to investigate a complaint of shots fired on Sunday, July 5, in the 4100 block of Mountain House Road north of Williams Lake.

North District RCMP media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said Friday that two suspects were arrested without incident.

“One suspect, who was remanded in custody was to appear in court via video on Thursday, July 9, 2020,” Saunderson told the Tribune.

“Due to a medical event from a pre-existing medical condition, the suspect was taken to hospital for treatment but later passed away.”

Police are releasing no further details at this time.

Read more: RCMP confirm homicide investigation underway near Quesnel


Most Read