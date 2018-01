The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a theft of property from Caribou Ski Source for Sports that occurred Jan. 5, 2018. Photo submitted

The Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a theft of property from Caribou Ski Source for Sports that took place Jan. 5, 2018.

In a press release issued Thursday, police provided a photograph from a surveillance camera regarding the alleged theft.

If anyone has any knowledge regarding this criminal act, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250- 392-6211 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crimes Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.