RCMP investigating series of breaking and entering on Canim Lake South Road

On Aug. 27, 2019, at 10:11 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP and RCMP Cariboo Central Traffic Services responded to a report of an active break and enter from a residence along Canim Lake South Road near 100 Mile House.

A local homeowner reportedly confronted a male near the scene of a break and enter, causing the male to flee that location on a Honda 125 motorbike heading eastbound on Canim Lake South Road. The motorbike is confirmed as being stolen from another location along the same road. The male – described as Caucasian, 5 foot 8 inches tall, short blonde hair with a thin build – was wearing motocross gear. A stolen grey Mazda hatchback, which was loaded with property, was recovered from one of the locations. This vehicle was reported stolen out of the lower mainland. The male fleeing the scene was not located.

100 Mile House RCMP searched a number of seasonal and permanent properties along the known path of the two unidentified criminals, locating four break and enters as of writing. 100 Mile House RCMP have made contact or are in the process of making contact with these property owners. We ask that those residents who are not in the area contact their local resources to check their properties when able too.

Information provided by witnesses leads RCMP to believe that there were two individuals involved in the thefts and they may have been seen by witnesses driving along Canim Lake South Road at various times over the last 48 hrs, either driving the grey Mazda, riding the stolen motorbike or an ATV. They may have possibly been wearing motocross gear and helmets at times, which may have looked out of place to the witness when seen.

If you have any information in regards to these events, you can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers and refer to file number 2019-3204. 100 Mile RCMP have been in contact with the Cariboo Regional District regarding these events. The investigation is ongoing.