Police are investigating an alleged double murder in Crofton. (File photo)

Police are investigating an alleged double murder in Crofton. (File photo)

RCMP investigating reported double homicide on Vancouver Island

Police called to scene in Crofton shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23

Police are investigating an alleged double homicide in Crofton.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a “suspicious circumstance” at a house in the 8600 block of Crofton Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the residence and another man was arrested without incident. The suspect was taken to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment and remains in custody.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

The Forensic Identification Section from Nanaimo has been contacted for assistance, and the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the deaths. Police say they will not be releasing the names of the deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident, including witnesses, should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

cowichan valleyRCMP

Previous story
LifeLabs workers union hold rally demanding better wages as labour negotiations resume

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 president Joyce Norberg smiles as she emcees a past Legion fashion show. Patrick Davies Photo
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosting dinner, fashion show Oct. 27

The BC Cancer Breast Screening digital mammography van, date unknown. (Photo credit: BC Cancer)
Mammograms best chance for early detection of breast cancer

The search for a missing senior earlier this month saw RCMP and SARS teams combining efforts to find her. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo) The search for a missing senior earlier this month saw RCMP and SARS teams combining efforts to find her. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Editorial: There’s strength in community

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Outbreak declared at Deni House with 12 cases of COVID-19 detected