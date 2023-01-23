Vanderhoof RCMP are investigating an act of mischief caused half a million dollar damage to the community pool. (Ema Peter photo)

Vanderhoof RCMP are investigating an act of mischief caused half a million dollar damage to the community pool. (Ema Peter photo)

RCMP investigating half a million dollar damage to Vanderhoof pool

Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying people responsible for half a million dollar damage to the community pool last month.

In a news release this morning, the RCMP said investigation into the incident, reported on Dec. 23, has revealed evidence to suggest that the flooding was intentionally caused.

The incident occurred in the evening hours of Dec.23 as 130,000 gallons of water flooded the maintenance room of the Vanderhoof Aquatic Center. This caused extensive damage to the pool mechanical heating and filtration systems.

“We are actively investigating the act of mischief, that caused approximately $500,000 00 damage to the pool systems said Cpl Steven McLean, Vanderhoof RCMP.’

The investigation is ongoing and remains a priority for the detachment, the police said. Meanwhile, if members of the public have any information about this, they can contact contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sister of VPD officer Nicole Chan testified she felt aimless before suicide
Next story
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Just Posted

Eight vehicls were involved in a collision on Highway 97 Monday morning (Jan. 23). (Karen Powell photo)
Blinding sunlight cause of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Quesnel

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’S CORNER: B.C. seniors deserve to age with dignity

Fox tail lillies were in full display in Kim Herdman’s garden featured in the 2022 Williams Lake Garden Club’s 2022 Garden and Arts Tour. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Gardeners in Williams Lake get a jump on growing guidance

Matt Tyne and Marilee Andres star as Lt. J.G. Daniel Kaffee and Lt. Cmdr. Joanne Galloway, the roles portrayed by Tom Cruise and Demi Moore in a 1992 film. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A Few Good Men on stage in Williams Lake until Feb. 4