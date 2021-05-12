(RCMP logo)

RCMP investigating early morning assault in Williams Lake

An insecure firearm was located in a residence

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an early morning assault that sent a 52-year-old man to hospital with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations North District RCMP, said in a news release, RCMP were notified on Wednesday, May 12 at 3:02 a.m. of an assault victim taken to hospital.

The victim, a Williams Lake man, received medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition, she confirmed.

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests the victim was assaulted at his residence.

She noted while police attended the scene to ensure there were no other victims, and to conduct a forensic examination, an insecure firearm was located.

Investigators will seek a search warrant for the residence in relation to any further weapons. This is the third search warrant in five days that is related to firearms in Williams Lake, said Staff Sgt Del Byron, Acting Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information related to this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: High-visibility arrest in Williams Lake nets BB gun, mistaken for assault rifle

Read more: Williams Lake RCMP investigating mischief complaint at local coffee shop


Williams Lake

