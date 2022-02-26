Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) early Saturday morning (Feb. 26).

At 5:55 a.m., police responded to an assault in one of the campus buildings.

Upon investigation, it appears a man working in the building assaulted a security guard.

The victim was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and will continue the investigation. They are working closely with UBCO.

READ MORE: Illness outbreak hits Lake Country retirement home

READ MORE: Kelowna police dog takes down taxi theft suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaRCMPUBCO Heat

Previous story
RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park
Next story
VIDEO: Thousands march in downtown Vancouver in support of Ukraine

Just Posted

Members from the BC Wildfire Service and the Williams Lake Fire Department conducted controlled burns in 2021. (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OPINION: How can fire help Williams Lake?

The Williams Lake Studio Theatre hosted an outdoor theatre event during the pandemic at the UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest on Fox Mountain. (Saraphine Carpenter Macfarlane photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society wraps season, spotlights next

Cooper Engle gets some air off a box while competing in the first Bring the Fam Rail Jam at Boitanio Park on Feb. 20. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake hosted the first ever rail jam competition in Boitanio Park

Williams Lake Stampeders goalie Willie Sellars makes another solid save in net, helping lead the team to victory before an appreciative crowd Saturday night. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Stampeders give fans a show on home ice playoff game