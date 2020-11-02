RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

An alleged armed robbery on Highway 97C in Ashcroft has the RCMP asking for assistance and information from the public.

Police say that at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, Ashcroft RCMP received a report about a robbery at the brake check on Highway 97C near the bluffs. The male victim, who was driving a blue 1998 Dodge Dakota, told police that a large truck had almost run him off the road.

The victim stopped at the brake check at the top of the 97C hill into Ashcroft, and said that the suspect vehicle turned around and stopped nearby. A large light bar on top of the suspect vehicle blinded the victim, who said that two unidentified males exited the truck with a long firearm.

The victim alleges that he was ordered out from his vehicle at gunpoint and told to lie face down on the ground. The suspects then stole a number of items from the victim’s vehicle, including a large duffle bag that was on the back seat, before they left the scene.

Ashcroft RCMP are investigating the incident, and looking for any information that could assist them.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who has dash cam footage that could help, or who has any information about the larger truck with the light bar, is asked to call Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftRCMP