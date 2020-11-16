RCMP investigating after vehicle stolen from Dog ‘n’ Suds parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance tracking down a stolen vehicle.
RCMP were called to the Dog ‘n’ Suds restaurant just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1172 Broadway Ave. S. where it was reported a grey, 2003 GMC Envoy had just been stolen.
Police noted the keys had been left in the unlocked vehicle.
The vehicle has a B.C. licence plate #556LML.
If you have any information contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 259-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Editor’s note: The licence plate number was added to this story at 1 p.m.
greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
