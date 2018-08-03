RCMP investigate suspicious death of Quesnel man, 41

Quesnel RCMP were called to a reported assault to find a man dead

A 41-year-old Quesnel man is dead after local RCMP received a call reporting an assault at a home on Nazko Road near Quesnel Aug. 1.

The police received the report at around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the home, the man was discovered dead at the scene.

A second male resident, who police say was known to the 41-year-old man, was detained but has since been released from custody.

The North District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death, which they say is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators believe it to be an isolated incident.

Police are continuing their investigation and asking anyone with information to contact the Quesnel RCMP Detachment at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

