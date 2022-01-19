RCMP investigate reports of shots fired in Buffalo Creek

Several shots and a loud threat were made just after midnight on Tuesday

Shots were reported fired near Bisset Road in Buffalo Creek just after midnight Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said that several shots were initially reported followed by a scream and a loud threat. After more shots were reported, two vehicles fled the property before local officers could attend the scene.

One of the vehicles was later stopped by an RCMP officer but after briefly stopping fled from the traffic stop. At the scene of the reported shooting, Nielsen said three people were detained and a search was conducted for any injured people.

“No evidence was located of any shots being fired or injured persons on the property. The three persons detained were released,” Nielsen said.

Later that morning RCMP re-entered the property to search for any individuals who fled during the incident to “ensure their well-being.” Once more officers found no additional people or evidence of any shooting.

The vehicle stopped by the officers was later recovered and seized on Tatton Station Road after a concerned citizen found it at the end of the driveway. Based on footwear impressions found around the vehicle, RCMP believe a single female occupant had abandoned it and left in another vehicle.

“The initial investigators were able to locate the other person(s) who normally lived at that residence and ensure their well-being. They were not cooperative with the police investigation,” Nielsen said. “As is the case with these events on occasion, Police believe something has occurred, but no evidence has indicated what happened and all witnesses or people involved are safe but remain uncooperative with the police investigation.”

Nielsen said that at this time whatever occurred involved only a small group of individuals and there is no risk to public safety. He thanked the local witnesses who reported the incident and asked anyone with additional information to call 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseRCMP