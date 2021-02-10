RCMP foil early morning break-and-enter in Bridge Lake

One of the suspects fled the scene on a stolen snowmobile before crashing into a snowbank

The 100 Mile RCMP interrupted a break-and-enter in progress at Bridge Lake and captured two suspects following an attempted snowmobile escape.

The incident in question took place in the 8400-block of Wilson Road in the early hours on Wednesday, Feb. 10, St.-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a release. The report came in from the property owner who, along with others, had interrupted what looked like a party in progress. A group of unknown males were burning property to stay warm and had stolen a variety of tools and other supplies from the home – including a snowmobile.

“One male was still on scene and another had allegedly fled on the stolen snowmobile on their arrival. During the attempted escape, this man on the sled had a collision with a snowbank,” Nielsen said. “After a witness assisted the slightly injured man from the sled incident and transported him to the Bridge Lake Store, 100 Mile House RCMP located the man still at the store.”

The would-be escapee was known to the 100 Mile RCMP and was arrested without incident. He suffered minor injuries in the collision. After detaining him, RCMP returned to the scene of the break-in and arrested the other man, also known to them, for various offences including breaking and entering and mischief.

“Due to the large scale nature of the scene, with a snowmobile recovered several kilometres away from the original scene, BC Highway Patrol (100 Mile House) RCMP had attended to assist the investigators,” Nielsen said.

All of the property stolen during the incident seems to have been recovered, Nielsen reported.

As the men were being transported back to the detachment, one of them assaulted the other, Nielsen said, and they had to be separated. One of the men also assaulted a police officer by spitting in his face, Nielsen said. Both men are in custody.

‘”100 Mile House RCMP wish to thank the property owner and the various witnesses who assisted with the investigation,” Nielsen said. “In our area, this type of support from those involved is vital to a successful resolution.”

