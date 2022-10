The fire is believed to be a camp, located in the 300 block of Mackenzie Avenue

Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department are on scene at a fire across the rail tracks and Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake Friday morning, Oct. 7. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department are responding to a fire across the rail tracks and Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake Friday morning, Oct. 7.

Witnesses say the fire is a homelesss camp set up in the 300 block area of Mackenzie Avenue above the Williams Lake River Valley.

No word at this time if there are any injuries.

Williams Lake