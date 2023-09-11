RCMP, fire department contain, extinguish wildfire in Williams Lake Sept. 10

An early morning wildfire at the river valley trail head Sunday, Sept. 10 was contained quickly by RCMP and the fire department.

Fire chief Evan Dean said they received the report of a fire at 7:30 a.m.

“Thanks to the quick effort of the Williams Lake RCMP members already on site, as well as the cool temperatures, the fire was contained to approximately 500 by 300 feet.”

The fire department responded with two apparatus and one command vehicle, remaining on site to extinguish hot spots for about one hour.

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Dean reminded residents to use caution.

Even though the BC Wildfire has announced a partial rescindment of the campfire ban, there is still a significant risk of rapid wildfire spread and due diligence should be taken, he said.

READ MORE: Partial category one campfire ban rescinded in Cariboo region Sept. 7

