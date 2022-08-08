BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)

BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)

RCMP, Coroners Service investigating fatal ATV rollover near Williams Lake Aug. 7

A 17-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries

The Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating an ATV crash on the outskirts of Williams Lake just after midnight on Aug. 7, where a 17-year-old girl died.

Police attended the gravel area at the end of Gun-a-Noot trail off Dog Creek Road after being requested to assist with an ATV rollover.

Officers attended the scene where paramedics and fire rescue personnel were providing medical assistance.

BC RCMP communications services noted in a news release the youth was transported to hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

“Initial evidence gathered at the scene showed that the youth was not wearing a helmet.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211.

“Our victim services is supporting several in the community and are available to support anyone else involved that would like support,” Cpl. Brett Squire, media relations Williams Lake RCMP told the Tribune.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
81 cases of monkeypox confirmed in British Columbia
Next story
Hedley teen killed in Highway 3 crash remembered for charity and kindness

Just Posted

BC Coroners Service and Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash near Williams Lake Aug. 7, 2022. (RCMP logo)
RCMP, Coroners Service investigating fatal ATV rollover near Williams Lake Aug. 7

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple facing charges after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake

Classic cars lined the perimeter of the big field at Beaver Creek Campground in July 2017 as the Canadian Coasters Car Club stopped in Trail as part of its cross-Canada tour to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday. (John Boivin photo)
Classic car owners to stop in Barkerville, invite residents to stop by and ‘kick a few tires’

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’S CORNER: NDP action needed to address rising crime