Police are on scene at 1502 Fulford-Ganges Rd. on Salt Spring Island. (Gulf Islands Driftwood photo)

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

RCMP are investigating two “unexpected deaths” on Salt Spring Island.

On Monday, June 1, just before 5 p.m., Salt Spring RCMP was called to a serious incident at 1502 Fulford-Ganges Rd. When officers arrived they found a 48-year-old man dead and a 41-year-old woman who later succumbed to her injuries, according to a release from Cpl. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP Communication Services.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the ongoing investigation and no one else was reported injured. The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating. Police are not looking for suspects and no charges are anticipated, Manseau said in the release.

Neither VIIMCU nor the BC Coroners Service will release more information.

The Gulf Islands Driftwood is reporting police are on scene at 1502 Fulford-Ganges Rd., a property owned by lifelong island resident John Bruce Quesnel.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
RCMP

