RCMP continue to investigate circumstances surrounding fatal crash south of Williams Lake

Mounties are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision on Highway 97, just south of 150 Mile House, that claimed the life of a teenager and sent a second passenger to hospital serious injuries.

Police note on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 12:35 p.m. Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle incident where an occupant was reported to have been ejected from the vehicle following a roll over. Ambulance services and fire rescue were on scene upon police arrival, tending to the seven occupants of the two vehicles.

“Preliminary findings suggest two southbound vehicles collided as one was attempting a pass. One occupant died at the hospital and another is still in hospital with serious injuries,” said Cpl. Bruneau of the BCHP Quesnel unit.

Highway 97 was closed for a period of time, to allow a collision analyst with the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) team to conduct a full examination of the scene. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation.

“The investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision is ongoing. If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police or you have any information or in car camera footage that may assist the investigators, you are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP, BC Highway Patrol unit, noted a press release issued by the Williams Lake RCMP, BC Highway Patrol and the Coroners Service.

“BC Highway Patrol members would also like to remind the public to slow down and wear their seatbelts when travelling in a vehicle.”

Over the weekend, a fundraising campaign was started for the Iverson family. Two of their children were occupants in one of the vehicles involved.

Kaylee Iverson lost her life and her brother remains in hospital.

School District 27 said support services are being made available for students affected by the tragedy.

