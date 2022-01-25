Police tape continued to surround an apartment in Williams Lake Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, three days after police attended a suspicious death following a report of a disturbance inside. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Police tape continued to surround an apartment in Williams Lake Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, three days after police attended a suspicious death following a report of a disturbance inside. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP continue to guard scene, investigate suspicious death in Williams Lake

Police responded to a report of a disturbance Saturday morning (Jan. 22)

Yellow police tape remains at the location in Williams Lake Tuesday morning (Jan. 25) where RCMP say a suspicious death occurred on the weekend.

Police cars have been stationed outside unit #78, at Crestwood Apartments located at 605 Carson Drive, since police responded to a call of a disturbance at 5:58 a.m. Saturday morning (Jan. 22) and found an adult man, deceased.

Located across from the local high school in Williams Lake, the complex is home to many families, who have had to walk or drive past the apartment and police presence to get in or out of the complex.

RCMP have not released any new information regarding the suspicious death since Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying any possible parties involved.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

The Williams Lake Tribune has requested an update from the RCMP.

