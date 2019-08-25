RCMP dive team members are expected to continue the search for a missing person after a boat capsized near the Bella Bella coast Friday morning. (Black Press Media photo)

RCMP continue search for missing person off Bella Bella coast

Six people were aboard a boat near the coast of Bella Bella when it began taking on water Friday

RCMP dive team members are expected to return to the area today, Aug. 25, where a man is presumed to have drowned near Bella Bella, B.C. on Friday.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Relations, said six people were aboard a boat near the coast of Bella Bella when it began taking on water late Friday morning.

“Five people were able to self rescue and one person is missing,” Saunderson said, adding the boat is believed to be a 26-foot Bayliner Trophy.

READ MORE: Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

“There are supposed to be underwater recovery efforts today, depending on the weather.”

Saunderson said the Bella Bella RCMP will be assisting the Transportation Safety Board with its ongoing investigation of the incident.

She noted the investigation is being treated as a missing person file, and added no further details are available at this time.

