An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

Const. Olavo Castro allegedly found with loaded, restricted gun in vehicle

Firearm-related charges have been approved against an RCMP officer with BC Highway Patrol, in connection with an off-duty incident on Canada Day in Williams Lake.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) said Const. Olavo Castro is charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a motor vehicle.

His charges were sworn in on Monday, Aug. 29 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Castro’s first appearance for the charges is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2022 in Williams Lake.

As the matter is now before the court, the BCPS noted it will not be releasing any further details.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bashaw RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
Next story
‘We’re so clean’: Slocan used more than 27 million litres of water in July

Just Posted

An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Harvest Fair president Tammy Tugnum, seen here presenting Aidan Ryan the 2019 year’s high point children - junior prize, is excited to see the return of the fair in 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Harvest Fair ready to welcome everyone

A wildland firefighter from Alberta Whitecourt unit crew has been working with BC Wildfire Service personnel and have successfully helped secured the containment lines on the northeast corner of the Weasel Creek wildfire (N11062) in the East Kootenays. (BC Wildfire Service)
Eleven wildfires still active in the Cariboo Zone

Joan Flaspohler said she retired from the fire hall Friday because she is running for city council in the upcoming local government election. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Joan Flaspohler announces she’s running for Williams Lake city council