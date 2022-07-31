RCMP confirm investigation underway after youth reported missing at 150 Mile House

Williams Lake RCMP confirm the investigation into a child who went missing for more than six hours in the 150 Mile House area and was later located Thursday (July 28) remains active and ongoing.

At 9:10 p.m. police received a report of a missing youth who had not been seen by family since 3 p.m. The youth was located a short time later by a member of the public and returned home.

An investigation, lead by front line police officers and supported by police dog services and general investigation services, was immediately opened to determine where the youth had been, say police.

“Williams lake RCMP are aware of reports circulating on social media of an abduction, and understand the concern members of the community have. There is currently no specific information to release to the public related to the cause of the missing youth. If and when such information becomes available, it will be released,” noted Cpl. Brent Squire, media relations officer, in a news release issued Sunday.

“Anytime a report of this nature is made, parents and caregivers are encouraged to speak with their children about Street Proofing safety tips,” Squire said.

