Williams Lake RCMP said Clayton Boyes has been located safe. (Photo submitted)

Update: Clayton Boyes found safe, Williams Lake RCMP confirmed

Boyes was last seen near Highway 20 and Mackenzie Avenue Saturday, Sept. 4

Update:

Williams Lake RCMP said Clayton Boyes has been found safe.

Original:

Williams Lake RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are actively looking for Clayton Boyes and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him, said Cpl. Brett Squire of the Williams Lake RCMP.

Boyes is described as an Indigenous man, five feet and five inches tall, with brown eyes and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweater and grey running shoes with a red trim.

“Boyes, who may present as non-verbal, was last seen near Highway 20 and Mackenzie Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 and the Dog Creek area earlier,” Squire said.

Anyone with information on Boyes’ whereabouts is asked to call 250-392-6211 – the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.


