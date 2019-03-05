Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge, shared crime stats for January and February during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. File photo

RCMP calls for Williams Lake total 1,104 during first two months of 2019

Police received 340 calls for service in the rural area

In January and February 2019 the Williams Lake RCMP received a total of 1,104 calls for service in city limits, up six per cent from the same time period in 2018, said Insp. Jeff Pelley during a report to city council during a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, March. 5.

For rural areas they received 340 calls, a six per cent decrease from the same time period in 2018.

Pelley said during the month of February, there were 87 curfew checks conducted on 20 individuals with curfew conditions.

“We only had three breaches that are being recommended to Crown counsel,” he added.

Referring to last Saturday evening’s shooting in Williams Lake, that resulted in a woman being charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, Pelley said it was a targeted and isolated incident.

“However I don’t like to say it wasn’t a risk to the public, because I think any types of those individual incidents are a risk to the public,” Pelley said.

Read more: Twenty-eight-year-old woman charged in Williams Lake shooting

Types of crimes that have increased in 2019, compared to the same time period in 2018

Theft of vehicles: nine offences in 2019, three in 2018

Break and enter to residences: 11 offences in 2019, three in 2018

Break and enter to businesses: five offences in 2019, three in 2018

Mischief under $5,000: 28 offences in 2019, 16 in 2018

Assault offences: 33 offences in 2019, 29 in 2018

Assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm: 10 offences in 2019, three in 2018

Drug trafficking offences: five offences in 2019, three in 2018

Read more: RCMP seize stolen side-by-side, firearms and suspected illicit drugs

Types of crimes that have decreased in 2019, compared to the same time period in 2018

Drug possession offences: nine offences in 2019, 20 in 2018

Crimes against persons: 27 offences offences in 2019, 35 in 2018

Theft from vehicles: four offences in 2019, 15 in 2018

Robberies: three offences in 2019 down from four in 2018

Collisions: 32 reported collisions 2019, 55 reported collisions in 2018.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP seize stolen side-by-side, firearms and suspected illicit drugs from Windmill Crescent home

Just Posted

RCMP calls for Williams Lake total 1,104 during first two months of 2019

Police received 340 calls for service in the rural area

Garden club gears up for another season of growing

Their first meeting is this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Seniors Citizens Activity Centre

Access your wild side this weekend at Walk for Wildlife

The Williams Lake Field Naturalists are inviting the community out to Scout Island for a free event

Doherty calls for federal review after B.C. serial killer downgraded to medium-security prison

Cody Legebokoff, found guilty in the deaths of four women, has been transferred to a facility in Ontario

Stampeders headed to 2019 Coy Cup

The Williams Lake Stampeders are headed to this year’ Coy Cup senior men’s provincial championship.

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

Obama urges B.C. crowd to take action on climate change

Former president Barack Obama spoke to 3,000 British Columbians in his third stop on a cross-Canada tour

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him

Most Read