RCMP calls for Williams Lake total 1,104 during first two months of 2019

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge, shared crime stats for January and February during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. File photo

In January and February 2019 the Williams Lake RCMP received a total of 1,104 calls for service in city limits, up six per cent from the same time period in 2018, said Insp. Jeff Pelley during a report to city council during a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, March. 5.

For rural areas they received 340 calls, a six per cent decrease from the same time period in 2018.

Pelley said during the month of February, there were 87 curfew checks conducted on 20 individuals with curfew conditions.

“We only had three breaches that are being recommended to Crown counsel,” he added.

Referring to last Saturday evening’s shooting in Williams Lake, that resulted in a woman being charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, Pelley said it was a targeted and isolated incident.

“However I don’t like to say it wasn’t a risk to the public, because I think any types of those individual incidents are a risk to the public,” Pelley said.

Types of crimes that have increased in 2019, compared to the same time period in 2018

Theft of vehicles: nine offences in 2019, three in 2018

Break and enter to residences: 11 offences in 2019, three in 2018

Break and enter to businesses: five offences in 2019, three in 2018

Mischief under $5,000: 28 offences in 2019, 16 in 2018

Assault offences: 33 offences in 2019, 29 in 2018

Assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm: 10 offences in 2019, three in 2018

Drug trafficking offences: five offences in 2019, three in 2018

Types of crimes that have decreased in 2019, compared to the same time period in 2018

Drug possession offences: nine offences in 2019, 20 in 2018

Crimes against persons: 27 offences offences in 2019, 35 in 2018

Theft from vehicles: four offences in 2019, 15 in 2018

Robberies: three offences in 2019 down from four in 2018

Collisions: 32 reported collisions 2019, 55 reported collisions in 2018.



