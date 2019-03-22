RCMP called to rescue baby accidentally locked inside vehicle near Kiwanis Park

RCMP officers came to the assistance of a mother on Thursday afternoon who accidentally locked her one year old in her vehicle. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A local mother is very grateful to police for busting into her locked vehicle to rescue her baby Thursday afternoon.

Williams Lake Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the mom had just finished taking her one-year-old daughter to Kiwanis Park at about 3:30 p.m. and had seatbelted the baby in the backseat when she accidentally locked the vehicle with the keys inside.

The mother called the RCMP for assistance and officers broke the right rear quarter window on the vehicle and were able to unlock the door and get the child out safely and back to her anxious mother.

Byron said the child suffered no injury in the incident as she was only briefly locked in the vehicle, thankfully, as it was another hot day in the lakecity.

On Wednesday police investigated a complaint of a parent purposely leaving a sleeping baby unattended in a vehicle at Walmart and issued a warning urging parents not to do so.

Byron would also like to remind the public not to leave pets in vehicle either, as days are getting warmer.

