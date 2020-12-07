An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)

RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

A Kelowna church has continued to host in-person services despite provincial restrictions on gatherings and events.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, Kelowna RCMP officers were called to break-up a gathering at an unnamed church along the 1600-block of Harvey Avenue.

“When officers arrived they observed several people in attendance who were not wearing masks or social distancing,” read an RCMP statement.

“Officers spoke at length with a leader to ensure there was a clear understanding of the updated regulations, and no fines were issued.”

The Kelowna RCMP said it is now working with Interior Health to determine the appropriate next steps.

This is the first time an Okanagan church was reported as defying gathering restrictions. A Lower Mainland church has been fined after disregarding the provincial order to pause in-person services.

Langley church Riverside Calvary has since held another in-person service on Dec. 6.

Two other Chilliwack churches have defied the order against in-person services.

READ: VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

