RCMP: Body discovered along Fraser River in Quesnel confirmed to be missing man Darryl Leblanc Jr

Leblanc had been last seen two months ago

The body of Leblanc was discovered along the banks of the Fraser River by a hiker. (Submitted Photo)

Human remains located on the shore of the Fraser River within the City of Quesnel have been identified as missing person, Darryl Leblanc Jr. of Quesnel, B.C.

On Feb. 25, 2020 a man who was hiking on the shore of the Fraser River called the police to report he had found human remains, said Sgt. Richard Weseen, Operations Support NCO from the Quesnel RCMP.

With the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service, the body has been identified as the missing twenty-five-year-old.

“The Quesnel RCMP would like to thank the public for the tips provided to the investigators during this investigation,” said Weseen. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darryl’s family and friends.”

Weseen noted there was nothing suspicious about Leblanc’s death.

The Quesnel RCMP had an open investigation to locate Darryl after his father reported him missing on January 24, 2020. Darryl was last seen alive on December 30, 2019.

