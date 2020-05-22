Williams Lake RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services attend an incident outside Save-On-Foods in Williams Lake Friday afternoon. While RCMP wouldn’t comment, witnesses said a pedestrian was pushed onto the cement, hitting his head on the ground. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP attend incident outside Williams Lake grocery store
RCMP could be seen interviewing witnesses outside the store at around 3 p.m.
Williams Lake RCMP and members of Emergency Health Services attended an incident outside Save-On-Foods Friday afternoon.
While Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron declined to comment on what had transpired during initial investigation, witnesses said a pedestrian was shoved to the ground, hitting his head on the cement.
No further information is available.
