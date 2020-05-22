Williams Lake RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services attend an incident outside Save-On-Foods in Williams Lake Friday afternoon. While RCMP wouldn’t comment, witnesses said a pedestrian was pushed onto the cement, hitting his head on the ground. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP attend incident outside Williams Lake grocery store

RCMP could be seen interviewing witnesses outside the store at around 3 p.m.

Williams Lake RCMP and members of Emergency Health Services attended an incident outside Save-On-Foods Friday afternoon.

While Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron declined to comment on what had transpired during initial investigation, witnesses said a pedestrian was shoved to the ground, hitting his head on the cement.

READ MORE: Two men arrested by Williams Lake RCMP on Winger Road were known to police

RCMP could be seen interviewing witnesses outside the store at around 3 p.m.

No further information is available.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: COVID-19 deaths climb to 16 at Lower Mainland long-term care home
Next story
B.C. amends restrictions on gatherings to also put cap on vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

Just Posted

RCMP attend incident outside Williams Lake grocery store

RCMP could be seen interviewing witnesses outside the store at around 3 p.m.

COVID-19: Increased federal funding for off-reserve Indigenous services welcomed news in north

Funding to benefit organizations such as friendship centres during pandemic

Walk to End ALS going virtual June 20 in light of pandemic

The annual Walk to End ALS will march along online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic

Yunesit’in First Nation removes checkpoints

The checkpoints along Taseko Lake Road are no longer in effect

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA responds to criticism around social media post, slight toward Dr. Henry

Barnett shared a controversial conspiracy theory video on COVID-19

B.C. amends restrictions on gatherings to also put cap on vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

To shut down Snowbirds team after deadly crash would be ‘tragic:’ commander

The home base of the Snowbirds is in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

Most Read