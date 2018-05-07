RCMP are seeking assistance locating Wade Lisk, 31, wanted on outstanding warrants. Photo submitted

RCMP asking assistance locating man wanted on warrants

It is believed Wade Lisk is living in the Williams Lake or Quesnel area

RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Wade Lisk who is wanted on outstanding warrants for multiple Criminal Code charges.

Lisk, 31, is described as a First Nations male, weighing 150 pounds, five feet and 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be living in the Williams Lake or Quesnel area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or call or e-mail Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.bccrimestoppers.com to make an anonymous tip.

