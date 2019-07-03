UPDATE: RCMP locate missing woman

The Williams Lake RCMP requested the assistance of the public locating Kimberly Johnson

UPDATE: Police report the missing woman has been located safe and sound, and thank the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL: The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a mising woman.

Kimberly Johnson, 36, is described by police as an Indigenous female, five-foot-one and 130 pounds.

RCMP said Johnson is believed to be in the Williams Lake area, although has not been seen by her family since late May of 2019.

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding the location of Johnson to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

